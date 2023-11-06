Tennessee basketball live score vs. Tennessee Tech in season opener

Tennessee basketball is ready for its season opener.

The No. 9 Vols host Tennessee Tech on Monday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The Vols expect guard Zakai Zeigler to make his debut against Tennessee Tech. The junior had ACL surgery in March and did not play in either of Tennessee's exhibitions.

The Vols beat No. 4 Michigan State 89-88 on Oct. 29 in their first exhibition. They defeated Lenoir-Rhyne 90-48 in their final exhibition.

UT added a pair of transfers in guards Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht, while also bringing in four freshmen. Guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi returned for a fifth season, giving the Vols a veteran and deep backcourt.

