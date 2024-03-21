Tennessee basketball live score updates vs St. Peter's: Vols in NCAA March Madness

Tennessee basketball opens March Madness with hopes of a deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2-seeded Vols (24-8) open against No. 15 Saint Peter's (19-13) on Thursday (9:20 p.m. ET, TNT) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Peacocks are a recent darling in the tournament, going on a run to the Elite Eight in 2022 as a No. 15 seed that topped No. 2-seeded Kentucky.

Texas (20-12) is the No. 7 seed and Colorado State (24-10) is the No. 10 seed on the opposite first-round matchup. Those are the potential second-round matchup Saturday for the Vols.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Saint Peter's live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. St. Peter's on today?

TV: TNT

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. St. Peter's start time

Date: March 21, 2024

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

BROTHERS: Zakai Zeigler, Armoni Zeigler March Madness brothers matchup started on Long Island hoop

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. St. Peter's

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball score updates vs St. Peter's in March Madness