Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Texas A&M in SEC game

Tennessee basketball is starting a heavy road stretch with a trip to Texas A&M.

The No. 6 Vols (17-5, 7-2 SEC) play at Texas A&M (14-8, 5-4) on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) to start a four-game run that features three road games. The Vols also play at Arkansas and Missouri during that mid-February stretch.

The Vols are a half-game back of first place in the SEC entering Saturday. Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina are tied at 8-2 at the top of the conference standings.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV: ESPN

Tennessee basketball vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Feb. 10, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Texas A&M

Tennessee basketball schedule 2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

at Arkansas: 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 14 (ESPN2)

Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 (SEC Network)

at Missouri: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 20 (SEC Network)

Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 (ESPN/ESPN2)

Auburn: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 28 (ESPN2)

