Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Texas A&M: Vols vs Aggies in SEC game

Tennessee basketball is heading into a crucial five-game stretch as it battles for the SEC regular-season title.

The No. 5 Vols (20-6, 10-3 SEC) host Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7) on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The Vols lost 85-69 on Feb. 10 in College Station, Texas. UT has won three games since the loss to the Aggies with two blowouts against Vanderbilt and Arkansas before a comeback win against Missouri.

UT plays Auburn then at Alabama and at South Carolina in its three games after Texas A&M. The Vols close the regular season against Kentucky.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo

Tennessee basketball vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Feb. 24, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

Auburn: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 28 (ESPN2)

at Alabama: 8 p.m. ET on March 2 (ESPN)

at South Carolina: 7 p.m. ET on March 6 (ESPN2)

Kentucky: 4 p.m. ET on March 9 (CBS)

SEC Tournament

