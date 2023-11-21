Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational

Tennessee basketball is playing for a trip to the Maui Invitational championship game.

The No. 8 Vols (4-0) face No. 2 Purdue (4-0) on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Honolulu in the tournament semifinals.

Tennessee advanced to the semifinals with a 73-56 win against Syracuse in the opener Monday. The Vols got 17 points from Dalton Knecht, and Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo had double-doubles. Purdue topped No. 10 Gonzaga 73-63 in the second game.

Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue

Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka suffered a right ankle injury in the opening minutes against Syracuse and did not return.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo

PREVIEW: Tennessee basketball vs Purdue in Maui Invitational: Scouting report, score prediction

Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue start time

Date: Nov. 21, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Purdue

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. TBD in Maui Invitational: TBD on Nov. 22

at North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge: 7:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 (ESPN)

vs. George Mason: 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 6

vs. Illinois: noon ET on Dec. 9 (CBS)

vs. Georgia Southern: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 12 (SEC Network)

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball score updates vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational