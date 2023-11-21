Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational
Tennessee basketball is playing for a trip to the Maui Invitational championship game.
The No. 8 Vols (4-0) face No. 2 Purdue (4-0) on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Honolulu in the tournament semifinals.
Tennessee advanced to the semifinals with a 73-56 win against Syracuse in the opener Monday. The Vols got 17 points from Dalton Knecht, and Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo had double-doubles. Purdue topped No. 10 Gonzaga 73-63 in the second game.
MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue live with Fubo (free trial)
Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka suffered a right ankle injury in the opening minutes against Syracuse and did not return.
What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)
PREVIEW: Tennessee basketball vs Purdue in Maui Invitational: Scouting report, score prediction
Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue start time
Date: Nov. 21, 2023
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Purdue
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023
Tennessee basketball's next five games:
vs. TBD in Maui Invitational: TBD on Nov. 22
at North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge: 7:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 (ESPN)
vs. George Mason: 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 6
vs. Illinois: noon ET on Dec. 9 (CBS)
vs. Georgia Southern: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 12 (SEC Network)
Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball score updates vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational