Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Alabama: Vols vs Tide for first place in SEC

Tennessee basketball is battling for sole possession of first place in the SEC.

The No. 4 Vols (22-6, 12-3 SEC) play at No. 13 Alabama (20-8, 12-3) on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Tennessee and Alabama have been tied for first place in the SEC for the past week, standing a game ahead of South Carolina and two games ahead of a three-way tie between Auburn, Florida and Kentucky.

UT beat Alabama 91-71 in the first meeting this season on Jan. 20 at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Alabama on today?

TV: ESPN

Tennessee basketball vs. Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Alabama

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next four games:

at South Carolina: 7 p.m. ET on March 6 (ESPN2)

Kentucky: 4 p.m. ET on March 9 (CBS)

SEC Tournament

NCAA Tournament

