Tennessee basketball live score updates vs North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge

Tennessee basketball is playing its third straight game against a top-25 opponent.

The No. 11 Vols (4-2) play the No. 16 Tar Heels (5-1) on Wednesday (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Tennessee is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Maui Invitational. UT lost to No. 1 Purdue and No. 6 Kansas after beating Syracuse in its opener. The tournament result matched UT's best in its four Maui Invitational appearances.

The Vols and Tar Heels are paired up in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, which replaced the Big 12/SEC Challenge. UT has a 2-10 record against North Carolina in program history.

Tennessee has faced North Carolina three times in Barnes' tenure. It won the most recent matchup 89-72 in the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, in November 2021.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. North Carolina on today?

TV: ESPN

Tennessee basketball vs. North Carolina start time

Date: Nov. 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. North Carolina

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. George Mason: 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 6

vs. Illinois: noon ET on Dec. 9 (CBS)

vs. Georgia Southern: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 12 (SEC Network)

vs. North Carolina State in San Antonio, Texas: 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 16 (ESPN2)

vs. Tarleton State: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 (SEC Network)

