Tennessee basketball is riding a two-game winning streak into a game with last-place Missouri.

The No. 5 Vols (19-6, 9-3 SEC) face the Tigers (8-17, 0-12) on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in Columbia, Missouri.

UT has won its past two games after a loss at Texas A&M. The Vols beat Arkansas by 29 on Wednesday then beat Vanderbilt by 35, beating up on the pair of bottom-third SEC teams before facing the last-place team.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Missouri live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Missouri on today?

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. Missouri start time

Date: Feb. 20, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Missouri

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 (ESPN/ESPN2)

Auburn: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 28 (ESPN2)

at Alabama: 8 p.m. ET on March 2 (ESPN)

at South Carolina: 7 p.m. ET on March 6 (ESPN2)

Kentucky: 4 p.m. ET on March 9 (CBS)

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Missouri in SEC game