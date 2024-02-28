Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Auburn: Vols vs. Tigers in SEC game

Tennessee basketball is heading into its final four games of the regular season tied for first place in the SEC.

The No. 4 Vols (21-6, 11-3 SEC) host No. 11 Auburn (21-6, 10-4) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Tennessee is tied with Alabama atop the SEC with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Vols are a game ahead of Auburn and South Carolina.

UT won a share of the SEC regular-season title in 2017-18 in coach Rick Barnes' third season.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Auburn on today?

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee basketball vs. Auburn start time

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Auburn

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

at Alabama: 8 p.m. ET on March 2 (ESPN)

at South Carolina: 7 p.m. ET on March 6 (ESPN2)

Kentucky: 4 p.m. ET on March 9 (CBS)

SEC Tournament

NCAA Tournament

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball score updates vs Auburn in SEC game