Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Norfolk State in final nonconference game
Tennessee basketball has its final nonconference game after a lengthy holiday break.
The No. 5 Vols (9-3) host Norfolk State (9-6) on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
Tennessee has not played since a 65-46 win against Tarleton State on Dec. 21. UT opens SEC play against No. 19 Ole Miss on Saturday in Knoxville.
The Vols played a grueling nonconference schedule that included trips to Wisconsin and North Carolina as well as a three-game gauntlet in the Maui Invitational. They also played N.C. State in a neutral-site game and hosted Illinois at UT.
MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. XXX live with Fubo (free trial)
What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Norfolk State on today?
TV: SEC Network
Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)
Tennessee basketball vs. Norfolk State start time
Date: Jan. 2, 2024
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Norfolk State
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023
Tennessee basketball's next five games:
vs. Ole Miss: 6 p.m. ET On Jan. 6 (SEC Network)
at Mississippi State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 (SEC Network)
at Georgia: noon ET on Jan. 13 (ESPN2)
Florida: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 16 (ESPN2)
Alabama: TBD on Jan. 20 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)
Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Norfolk State