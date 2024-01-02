Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Norfolk State in final nonconference game

Tennessee basketball has its final nonconference game after a lengthy holiday break.

The No. 5 Vols (9-3) host Norfolk State (9-6) on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Tennessee has not played since a 65-46 win against Tarleton State on Dec. 21. UT opens SEC play against No. 19 Ole Miss on Saturday in Knoxville.

The Vols played a grueling nonconference schedule that included trips to Wisconsin and North Carolina as well as a three-game gauntlet in the Maui Invitational. They also played N.C. State in a neutral-site game and hosted Illinois at UT.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Norfolk State on today?

TV: SEC Network

Tennessee basketball vs. Norfolk State start time

Date: Jan. 2, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. Ole Miss: 6 p.m. ET On Jan. 6 (SEC Network)

at Mississippi State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 (SEC Network)

at Georgia: noon ET on Jan. 13 (ESPN2)

Florida: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 16 (ESPN2)

Alabama: TBD on Jan. 20 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)

