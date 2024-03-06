Tennessee basketball live score updates vs South Carolina: Vols vs Gamecocks in SEC game

Tennessee basketball can become outright SEC regular-season champion Wednesday.

The No. 4 Vols (23-6, 13-3 SEC) can claim the conference title with a win against No. 16 South Carolina (24-5, 12-4) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in Columbia, South Carolina. With a win, UT would guarantee a two-game edge in the SEC standings with one game to play.

The Vols lost to South Carolina 63-59 in the first meeting at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Jan. 30, 2024.

UT closes the regular season Saturday against Kentucky.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina on today?

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. South Carolina

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next three games:

Kentucky: 4 p.m. ET on March 9 (CBS)

SEC Tournament

NCAA Tournament

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball live score updates vs South Carolina in SEC game