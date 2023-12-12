Tennessee basketball has its second straight home game Tuesday.

The No. 10 Vols (6-3) host Georgia Southern (0-9) on Tuesday (SEC Network, 7 p.m. ET) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

UT beat No. 16 Illinois 86-79 on Saturday behind 21 points from Dalton Knecht, including 13 in the second half to comeback from a deficit. The Vols are 4-0 at home this season, having played a gauntlet of a nonconference slate that included the Maui Invitational and games at Wisconsin and North Carolina in November.

The Vols will play their final neutral-site nonconference game against North Carolina State on Dec. 16 in San Antonio before returning to Knoxville for two out-of-league games prior to SEC play opening on Jan. 6.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Georgia Southern on today?

TV: SEC Network

Tennessee basketball vs. Georgia Southern start time

Date: Dec. 12, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Georgia Southern

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. North Carolina State in San Antonio, Texas: 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 16 (ESPN2)

vs. Tarleton State: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 (SEC Network)

vs. Norfolk State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 (SEC Network)

vs. Ole Miss: 6 p.m. ET On Jan. 6 (SEC Network)

at Mississippi State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 (SEC Network)

