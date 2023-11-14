Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Wofford: Vols tune up before Maui Invitational

Tennessee basketball is back at home before the Maui Invitational.

No. 8 Tennessee (2-0) faces Wofford (2-0) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) in its final game before the prestigious holiday tournament opens Monday.

UT has won all seven prior meetings with Wofford dating back to 1952. The Terriers are averaging 92 points per game after winning 99-98 against High Point on Saturday.

Tennessee is coming off a 90-80 road win at Wisconsin. Dalton Knecht led UT with 24 points, while Josiah-Jordan James had 14. Knecht was named the SEC player of the week Monday.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Wisconsin live with SEC Network+ (subscribe today)

The Vols open the Maui Invitational against Syracuse on Monday and face either Gonzaga or Purdue in their second game.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Wofford on today?

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN app; SEC Network+ (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. Wofford start time

Date: 6:30 p.m. ET

Time: Nov. 14

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Wofford

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational: 2:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 20

vs. Gonzaga-Purdue in Maui Invitational: TBD on Nov. 21

vs. TBD in Maui Invitational: TBD on Nov. 22

at North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge: 7:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 (ESPN)

vs. George Mason: 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 6

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball score updates vs. Wofford in nonconference game