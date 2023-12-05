Tennessee basketball is back at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center after four games away.

No. 13 Tennessee (4-3) hosts George Mason (7-1) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) after playing in the Maui Invitational and at North Carolina. The Vols have lost three straight games all to teams currently ranked in the top 10.

Coach Rick Barnes said guard Dalton Knecht is day-to-day after injuring his left ankle in UT's loss at North Carolina on Nov. 29. Knecht is UT's leading scorer, averaging 20.3 points after his 37-point outing at North Carolina.

Tennessee also is hoping to have forward Tobe Awaka (right ankle) and guard Freddie Dilione V (left foot) back after missing recent games with injuries. Awaka has missed one game, while Dilione has missed four straight.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. George Mason on today?

TV: SEC Network+

Streaming: ESPN app/SEC Network+ OR ESPN app/ESPN+

Tennessee basketball vs. George Mason start time

Date: Dec. 5, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. George Mason

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. Illinois: noon ET on Dec. 9 (CBS)

vs. Georgia Southern: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 12 (SEC Network)

vs. North Carolina State in San Antonio, Texas: 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 16 (ESPN2)

vs. Tarleton State: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 (SEC Network)

vs. Norfolk State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 (SEC Network)

