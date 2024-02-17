Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Vanderbilt in SEC game

Tennessee basketball is back at home after two straight road games.

The No. 9 Vols (18-6, 8-3 SEC) host Vanderbilt (7-17, 2-9) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. It is the first time UT has faced a team twice in conference play this season.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 75-62 in the first meeting on Jan. 27 in Nashville behind 32 points from Dalton Knecht.

The Commodores have won two of their past four games after starting 0-7 in SEC play. They beat Texas A&M on a buzzer beater Tuesday to notch their second conference win.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt on today?

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Feb. 17, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

at Missouri: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 20 (SEC Network)

Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 (ESPN/ESPN2)

Auburn: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 28 (ESPN2)

at Alabama: 8 p.m. ET on March 2 (ESPN)

at South Carolina: 7 p.m. ET on March 6 (ESPN2)

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball score updates vs Vanderbilt in SEC game