Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Vanderbilt in SEC game

Tennessee basketball is back after a week off.

The No. 5 Vols (14-4, 4-1 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (5-13, 0-5) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Neither team had a midweek game prior to the matchup.

UT enters on a three-game winning streak after smashing Florida and Alabama by 19 and 20 points, respectively, in a pair of games at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Tennessee is one of three one-loss teams in SEC play along with Auburn and Alabama.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt on today?

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Jan. 27, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

South Carolina: 6:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 30 (SEC Network)

at Kentucky: 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 (ESPN)

LSU: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 (SEC Network)

at Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 10 (ESPN/ESPN2)

at Arkansas: 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 14 (ESPN2)

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Vanderbilt