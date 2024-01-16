Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Florida in SEC game

Tennessee basketball has its lone matchup with Florida this season early in SEC play.

The No. 7 Vols (12-4, 2-1 SEC) host Florida (11-5, 1-2) on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Tennessee has won all eight home game this season and has won 11 straight home games dating back to last season when it lost on a buzzer-beater against Missouri.

UT is coming off a 1-1 week in away games, losing 77-72 at Mississippi State and beating Georgia 85-79 after falling behind by 11 in the second half.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Florida live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Florida on today?

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee basketball vs. Florida start time

Date: Jan. 16, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Florida

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

Alabama: 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 (ESPN2)

at Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 27 (SEC Network)

South Carolina: 6:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 30 (SEC Network)

at Kentucky: 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 (ESPN)

LSU: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 (SEC Network)

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Florida