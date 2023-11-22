Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Kansas: Vols face Jayhawks in Maui Invitational

Tennessee basketball is facing Kansas again.

The No. 8 Vols (4-1) face No. 1 Kansas (4-1) in the third-place game Wednesday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in the fifth meeting between the teams in the past six seasons.

The Vols beat Syracuse 73-56 on Monday in their opener before losing 71-67 to No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday in the semifinals. Kansas beat host Chaminade 83-56 in its opener then lost to No. 5 Marquette 73-59 in the final game Tuesday.

Dalton Knecht has led Tennessee in scoring in both games in Maui and in all five games this season. He had 17 against Syracuse and 16 against Purdue.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Kansas on today?

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee basketball vs. Kansas start time

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Kansas

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

at North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge: 7:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 (ESPN)

vs. George Mason: 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 6

vs. Illinois: noon ET on Dec. 9 (CBS)

vs. Georgia Southern: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 12 (SEC Network)

vs. North Carolina State in San Antonio, Texas: 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 16 (ESPN2)

