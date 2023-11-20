Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational

Tennessee basketball is opening the Maui Invitational against Syracuse.

The No. 8 Vols (3-0) face Syracuse (3-0) in their first of three games in the tournament Monday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in Honolulu. The winner of UT and Syracuse will face the winner of Gonzaga vs. Purdue on Tuesday.

Tennessee is making its fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational. UT previously played in the tournament in 2004, 2011 and 2016. The latter was Rick Barnes' second season as the Vols coach.

UT has a 3-3 record against Syracuse in program history and haven't met since 2002. The Vols have won the past two meetings, sweeping matchups in back-to-back seasons in December 2000 and January 2022.

The tournament was moved after August wildfires decimated the city of Lahaina, which has long hosted the prestigious tournament. Honolulu, the state's capitol, will host the event at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Mānoa.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Syracuse on today?

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee basketball vs. Syracuse start time

Date: Nov. 20

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Syracuse

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. Gonzaga or Purdue in Maui Invitational: TBD on Nov. 21

vs. TBD in Maui Invitational: TBD on Nov. 22

at North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge: 7:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 (ESPN)

vs. George Mason: 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 6

vs. Illinois: noon ET on Dec. 9 (CBS)

