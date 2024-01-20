Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Alabama in SEC game

Tennessee basketball has a key home game in January.

The No. 7 Vols (13-4, 3-1 SEC) host Alabama (12-5, 4-0) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in the first of two meetings between the programs.

UT is coming off an 85-66 win against Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center to move to 3-1 in SEC play with the lone loss being a 77-72 defeat at Mississippi State. Alabama is unbeaten in SEC play, including an 82-74 win at MSU.

Vols guard Dalton Knecht is averaging 34.3 points in the past three SEC games after scoring at least 30 points in back-to-back games.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Alabama on today?

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee basketball vs. Alabama start time

Date: Jan. 20, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Alabama

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

at Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 27 (SEC Network)

South Carolina: 6:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 30 (SEC Network)

at Kentucky: 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 (ESPN)

LSU: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 (SEC Network)

at Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 10 (ESPN/ESPN2)

