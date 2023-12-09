Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Illinois in Top 25 nonconference matchup

Tennessee basketball is playing another ranked team but this time it is in Knoxville.

The No. 13 Vols (5-3) host No. 18 Illinois (7-1) on Saturday (noon ET, CBS) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in the first game of a home-and-home series. UT will play at Illinois in December 2024.

Tennessee is playing its fourth game against a team currently ranked in the Top 25. Wisconsin, which UT beat 80-70 in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10, is the team with the most votes outside the Top 25.

The Vols lost to No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Purdue and No. 10 North Carolina. UT snapped a three-game losing streak with an 87-66 win against George Mason on Tuesday.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Illinois on today?

TV: CBS

Tennessee basketball vs. Illinois start time

Date: Dec. 9, 2023

Time: noon ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Illinois

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. Georgia Southern: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 12 (SEC Network)

vs. North Carolina State in San Antonio, Texas: 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 16 (ESPN2)

vs. Tarleton State: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 (SEC Network)

vs. Norfolk State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 (SEC Network)

vs. Ole Miss: 6 p.m. ET On Jan. 6 (SEC Network)

