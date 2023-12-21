Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Tarleton State, Billy Gillispie, former Kentucky coach

Tennessee basketball has one more game before a long holiday break.

No. 7 Tennessee (8-3) hosts Tarleton State (8-3) on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. It is UT's penultimate nonconference game, but the Vols have a hefty stretch off before hosting Norfolk State on Jan. 2.

Tennessee is on a four-game winning streak, which included an 86-79 win against No. 11 Illinois on Dec. 9.

The Vols open SEC play against Ole Miss on Jan. 6.

Tarleton State is coached by Billy Gillispie, a former coach at Kentucky, Texas AM and Texas Tech.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Tarleton State on today?

TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee basketball vs. Tarleton State start time

Date: Dec. 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Tarleton State

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. Norfolk State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 (SEC Network)

vs. Ole Miss: 6 p.m. ET On Jan. 6 (SEC Network)

at Mississippi State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 (SEC Network)

at Georgia: noon ET on Jan. 13 (ESPN2)

Florida: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 16 (ESPN2)

