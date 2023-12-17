Tennessee basketball live score updates vs NC State

Tennessee basketball is hitting the road one more time before opening SEC play.

The No. 10 Vols (7-3) face NC State (7-2) on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in San Antonio, Texas, for a neutral-site game before two home games prior to beginning SEC play on Jan. 6.

UT has a 4-7 record against the Wolfpack with a 1-0 mark during coach Rick Barnes' tenure. The Vols beat the Wolfpack 67-58 in the third-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November 2017. UT had lost four games prior against NC State.

Vols associate head coach Justin Gainey played point guard at North Carolina State from 1996-2000.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. North Carolina State on today?

TV: ESPN2

Tennessee basketball vs. North Carolina State start time

Date: Dec. 16, 2023

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

vs. Tarleton State: 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 (SEC Network)

vs. Norfolk State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 (SEC Network)

vs. Ole Miss: 6 p.m. ET On Jan. 6 (SEC Network)

at Mississippi State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 (SEC Network)

at Georgia: noon ET on Jan. 13 (ESPN2)

