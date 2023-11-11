Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Wisconsin in nonconference game

MADISON, Wis. − Tennessee basketball is facing another Big Ten foe.

The No. 10 Vols (1-0) face Wisconsin (1-0) on Friday (9 p.m. ET, Peacock) at Kohl Center.

UT beat Michigan State 89-88 on Oct. 29 in a charity exhibition. The Vols also host Illinois on Dec. 9 at Thompson-Boling Arena in their third matchup against a Big Ten opponent.

Tennessee and Wisconsin announced a home-and-home series in January 2019, which the programs are completing Friday. Tennessee was slated to make the return trip to Madison on Nov. 11, 2020. The game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vols won their season opener Monday 80-42 against Tennessee Tech behind 17 points from Dalton Knecht and 14 points from Jordan Gainey.

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Wisconsin

