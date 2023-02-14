Tennessee’s basketball history defeating No. 1 ranked teams

No. 11 Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN2.

The Vols will look to upset a No. 1 Associated Press ranked team for the sixth time in program history.

Tennessee has won five straight home games versus Associated Press top-10 ranked teams under head coach Rick Barnes. The Vols have also won nine regular-season games over top-five opponents under Barnes.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama matchup, Vols Wire takes a look at the previous five wins over No. 1 ranked teams. Tennessee’s five wins versus Associated Press No. 1 ranked teams are listed below.

March 5, 1966 - Kentucky

The unranked Vols won their first game versus a No. 1 ranked opponent on March 5, 1966.

Tennessee defeated Kentucky, 69-62, against Kentucky at UT-Armory Fieldhouse.

Ron Widby led the Vols with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Austin Robbins added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Robbins and Howard Bayne combined for 25 of Tennessee’s 43 rebounds.

The Vols ended the season 18-8 (10-6 SEC) and finished third in the conference.

Dec. 6, 1969 - South Carolina

Tennessee opened the 1969 season on the road against No. 1 South Carolina.

The Vols defeated South Carolina, 55-54.

The season-opening win helped Tennessee earn a top-10 ranking. The Vols earned a season-high ranking of sixth after starting the campaign 6-0.

Tennessee finished the season 16-9 (10-8 SEC) and a top-five finish in the conference.

Feb. 23, 2008 - Memphis

No. 2 Tennessee was victorious at No. 1 Memphis, 66-62.

Tyler Smith led the Vols with 16 points and six rebounds, while Wayne Chism contributed with 13 points and seven rebounds. J.P. Prince scored 13 points and totaled eight rebounds off the bench for the Vols.

The victory helped Tennessee achieve a No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history.

Tennessee (31-5, 14-2 SEC) won the SEC regular season championship and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Jan. 10, 2010 - Kansas

The Vols entered a matchup against No. 1 ranked Kansas after losing multiple top contributors due to injuries and off-court suspensions, which forced Bruce Pearl to play three walkons during the game.

Scotty Hopson led Tennessee with 17 points and four rebounds. Bobby Maze also contributed 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Tennessee shot 50 percent (9-for-18) in three-point attempts, while holding the Jayhawks to 25.9 percent.

Tennessee (28-9, 11-5 SEC) advanced to the Elite Eight under Pearl.

Dec. 9, 2018 - Gonzaga

No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 1 Gonzaga, 76-73, in the Colangelo Classic behind Admiral Schofield’s three-point shot with 24 seconds remaining.

Schofield led the Vols with 30 points, six rebounds and converted six three-point shots. He scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half as Tennessee did not have Grant Williams due to foul trouble.

Williams contributed 16 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists before fouling out with 2:30 left in the game.

Tennessee (31-6, 15-3 SEC) was the No. 1 ranked team for two months after starting the season 23-1 and winning 19 straight games after an early loss to Kansas. Tennessee advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament and made an appearance in the SEC Tournament championship game.

