Tennessee basketball will need help in March Madness for Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler | Adams

If the first week of the NCAA Tournament should prove successful, Tennessee basketball is headed for elite nonconference competition, comparable to what the Vols encountered early in the season.

You might remember how that went. If not, here’s a two-word reminder: Not well.

The Vols lost to three nationally ranked teams – by four points to Purdue, nine to Kansas and eight to North Carolina. That was in November and early December.

Those setbacks still count in UT’s 24-8 record. But they pale in significance as the Vols begin NCAA Tournament play Thursday against Saint Peter's in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since beginning December with a loss at North Carolina, Tennessee is 6-1 against nationally ranked opponents.

You can’t credit the turnaround to SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht. Granted, you wouldn’t see the best of him until the conference season. But even in November, his stardom already looked probable. He averaged 22 points in the three losses to nationally ranked opponents.

So, you couldn’t pin those early season defeats on him. Tennessee’s improvement from then to now has more to do with the play of point guard Zakai Zeigler.

March 13 marked the one-year anniversary of Zeigler’s knee surgery, the result of a season-ending injury that helped sabotage last year’s quest for a successful NCAA Tournament.

Zeigler didn’t pick up where he left off at the outset of a new season. In the losses to Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina, he was a combined 5-for-25 from the field and totaled only nine points. In the losses to Purdue and Kansas, he had as many turnovers as assists, hardly what you would expect from one of the SEC’s premier point guards.

The North Carolina game was more encouraging. He scored only nine points but had seven assists. That was a preview of what was to come. In the last 12 games, Zeigler has averaged 15.4 and 7.2 assists per game.

Zeigler and Knecht form a solid foundation from which to launch a tournament run. But building off that foundation is less certain. That’s apparent when you peruse the stats of post player Jonas Aidoo, and even more obvious when looking at the stats of starters Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

Never mind how good Knecht and Zeigler are. They need help.

Aidoo averaged eight points per game in UT’s losses to Purdue, Kansas, and North Carolina. He averaged 12 points per game during a late-season seven-game SEC winning streak. But his drop-off in losses hasn't been drastic. The more pressing concerns are elsewhere.

Vescovi, a former All-SEC player, is mired in a deep shooting slump. He seemingly has become further off-target with each attempt and has averaged just 3.3 points in the past seven games.

James’ misfires have been most glaring in defeat. He made eight of 11 field-goal attempts and scored 20 points in the loss to North Carolina. In Tennessee’s other seven defeats, he made only eight of 42 field-goal tries.

The Vols count on James and Vescovi more for defense, but even UT’s defense dropped off the past two games, both loses. Mississippi State made 55.3% of its field-goal attempts, and Kentucky was 15-for-29 from 3-point range.

Improved defense won't be enough to carry the Vols through the tournament, though. They could use an offensive boost like they enjoyed during their recent winning streak when they averaged 82.4 points per game.

Knecht and Zeigler will need help providing that much offense.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball will need help for Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler