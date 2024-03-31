Tennessee basketball had its chances at Final Four, but Zach Edey was in the way | Estes

DETROIT — Four rapid observations from Tennessee basketball’s 72-66 loss to Purdue on Sunday in the Elite Eight of March Madness:

Not quite enough

Tennessee’s best NCAA tournament run under Rick Barnes has ended, and while it’s easy to be disappointed with these Vols falling just shy of the Final Four, their fans can’t be disappointed with how hard this team fought the top-seeded Boilermakers in a game that was up for grabs until the final minutes.

The difference: Purdue had Zach Edey. And while Tennessee had Dalton Knecht, the Vols couldn’t prevent Edey from finishing with a stunning 40 points and 16 rebounds to pick up his Boilermakers and carry them into the Final Four, grueling possession by possession. In the final minute, Edey stuffed Knecht near the basket with the Vols’ down five points, all but ending their hopes.

Knecht scored 37 for the Vols, but none of his teammates had more than Zakai Zeigler’s nine. And surprisingly, Barnes went with freshman J.P. Estrella over Jonas Aidoo for minutes in crunch time against Edey after Tobe Awaka fouled out.

Nonetheless, Tennessee had its chances. At one point in the first half, the Vols had all of the momentum, and with an 11-point lead were taking control. Trailing 32-21 and on the ropes, Purdue needed to punch back before intermission, which it did with a pivotal 15-2 run. The second half, much like the first, continued to be a fistfight on both ends of the floor, with each dribble and possession feeling critical and both sides spending maximum effort.

This was a wonderful Elite Eight game between outstanding teams that didn’t want to give an inch.

Ultimately, someone had to lose.

And someone did.

The Dalton Knecht factor

Big-time games are when a team needs its best players, and Knecht couldn’t have played bigger for Tennessee, countering Edey’s heroics with his best game of this NCAA tournament run.

Knecht made six 3-pointers. He had 18 of the Vols’ 34 points at halftime. He made his first four 3-pointers and fueled their early 15-2 run. Then he opened the second half with five points in the first minute.

Overall, it was the explosive postseason performance that Tennessee had envisioned all season for Knecht, who has long been viewed as the biggest difference between this Vols team and previous ones that too often had struggled offensively at this point of the season. That proved true when it mattered.

The Edey factor

What else can you say about Edey? So much of this contest, as expected, hinged on Purdue’s 7-foot-4 star. How much would Tennessee be able to slow college basketball’s most unstoppable player? And how much contact would the referees permit the Vols in trying to do it?

Edey shot 22 free throws. Tennessee's entire team attempted 11.

Purdue was only 3 of 15 from 3-point range, a credit to Tennessee’s perimeter defense. But Edey was still Edey. It speaks to his absurd dominance that he’d already reached a double-double by halftime — yet it felt like the Vols had done respectably against him. Awaka had his moments against Edey. Estrella did, too, and was rewarded by Barnes with surprising minutes in crunch time.

But Purdue kept going to Edey. Wisely. During a 10-second stretch early in the second half, Awaka and Aidoo each were whistled for their third fouls while guarding Edey near the basket.

Barnes let it be known that he didn’t like that foul call. He didn’t like a lot of calls Sunday. On the sideline, Tennessee’s coach worked the officials hard all afternoon, knowing how important those whistles were going to be in a game like this.

Awaka stayed in the game and then got his fourth foul at the 14:03 mark while battling to keep Edey off the offensive boards, forcing Estrella back into the game during crunch time. Awaka returned with 5:14 remaining after a spirited effort by Estrella on both ends of the court against Edey — and then fouled out 32 seconds later, putting Estrella back in the game.

Edey, in contrast, wasn’t called for his first foul until 9:40 remained in the game — drawing mock cheers from the Tennessee faithful in attendance.

A gold-and-black crowd

Tennessee fans turned out well in Detroit, and they made themselves heard at key points games Friday and Sunday. But despite their noisiest efforts, the Vols’ contingent was outnumbered at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. This felt like a home game for Purdue, from start to finish.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee basketball had shot at Final Four, but Zach Edey was in the way