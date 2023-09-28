Tennessee basketball gets four-star Bishop Boswell for first of 2024 recruiting class

Four-star guard Bishop Boswell committed to Tennessee basketball on Thursday, giving the Vols their first commitment in the 2024 class.

Boswell picked UT over Georgia, Missouri, Wake Forest and Xavier. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard is ranked the No. 65 player in the country by 247Sports Composite.

The Vols offered the Myers Park High School guard out of Charlotte, North Carolina, a scholarship in July after his stout showing on the summer circuit.

Where Tennessee basketball's scholarship situation stands

Tennessee has three fifth-year seniors this season in guards Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht and Santiago Vescovi.

James and Vescovi opted to use the added year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA because of the COVID-10 pandemic. Vescovi announced his decision in April, James on May 31. Knecht transferred to UT from Northern Colorado for his final season.

With Boswell in the fold, Tennessee is looking to fill two more scholarships via recruiting or the transfer portal.

Tennessee has four juniors in forward Jonas Aidoo and guards Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler. Forward Tobe Awaka is the lone sophomore. Guard Cameron Carr and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips are freshmen. Guards Freddie Dilione and D.J. Jefferson are redshirt freshmen.

How Tennessee basketball has recruited under Rick Barnes

Tennessee has signed four straight top-25 classes, including three top-10 classes from 2020 to 2022, per the 247Sports Composite. The Vols signed 13 top-100 recruits in that four-year span, including five five-star prospects.

James was the first five-star recruit to sign with Barnes' Vols. He did so in 2019, starting a run of five-stars that continued through the 2022 class. UT signed two in 2020 with guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. It signed two more in 2021 in guard Kennedy Chandler and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

Tennessee's 2023 class ranked No. 21 nationally.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball lands Bishop Boswell, a 4-star guard, for 2024