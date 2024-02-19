Tennessee basketball up four spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tennessee (19-6) will play two Southeastern Conference games during Week 8 of league play.
Missouri will host the Vols on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.
Tennessee will also host Texas A&M at Food City Center on Saturday (8 p.m. EST, ESPN).
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 25 rankings, including Tennessee.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
24-2
800 (32)
–
2
Houston
22-3
764
+1
3
Purdue
23-3
715
-1
4
Arizona
20-5
710
+2
5
Tennessee
19-6
641
+4
6
Iowa State
20-5
607
+4
7
20-5
580
+1
8
Marquette
19-6
553
-4
9
20-6
546
-4
10
Kansas
20-6
538
-3
11
Baylor
19-6
508
+2
12
Illinois
19-6
431
+2
13
18-7
417
+2
14
20-6
335
-2
15
Creighton
19-7
329
+1
16
Dayton
21-4
300
+2
17
18-7
291
+3
18
Saint Mary’s
21-6
251
+1
19
San Diego State
20-6
185
+12
20
South Carolina
21-5
180
-9
21
BYU
18-7
105
-4
22
Washington State
20-6
97
+12
23
Texas Tech
18-7
71
+4
24
Colorado State
20-6
65
+1
25
TCU
18-7
64
+8
Schools dropped out
No. 21 Oklahoma; No. 21 Wisconsin; No. 23 Virginia; No. 24 Indiana State
Others receiving votes
Gonzaga 61; Virginia 59; Florida 40; South Florida 35; Utah State 24; Michigan State 23; Grand Canyon 23; Wisconsin 16; Clemson12; Oklahoma 9; Florida Atlantic 9; Nevada 4; James Madison 1; Boise State 1