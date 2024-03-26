Tennessee basketball to Final Four? Maybe, but here's a case for Purdue or Creighton

Rick Barnes and the Sweet 16 go hand and hand.

The Vols are among the NCAA Tournament’s final 16 teams standing in March Madness for the second straight year and the third time during Barnes’ tenure.

But, this round of March Madness remains a familiar pitfall for Tennessee. When the second-seeded Vols face No. 3 Creighton on Friday, it will mark their 10th Sweet 16 appearance in program history. Only once, under Bruce Pearl, did Tennessee reach the Elite Eight. Tennessee has never made a Final Four.

Barnes’ lone Final Four appearance came in 2003 at Texas. He’s in the Sweet 16 for the ninth time.

On this edition of “The Volunteer State,” Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson and John Adams handicap the hurdles remaining in Tennessee’s path to the Final Four.

Here’s who each host believes is the biggest threat to the Vols’ Final Four chances:

Top threat to Tennessee reaching March Madness Final Four?

Wilson: PURDUE. The Boilermakers are the biggest threat. Why? Because Zach Edey exists. Nobody else has a big man like him. The Vols lost 71-67 to Purdue in the regular season. The Boilermakers would remain a matchup problem in a potential Elite Eight game, armed the 7-foot-4 Edey in the post. The Boilermakers haven’t experienced any hitches in their first two tournament games. Creighton will be tough in the Sweet 16, but if the Vols advance, their next test would be even tougher.

Adams: CREIGHTON. Purdue is playing like a No. 1 seed, but I can’t ignore the Boilermakers’ history. They haven’t reached a Final Four since 1980, despite having several good teams since then, and they could feel the strain of pressure in an Elite Eight game. In the Sweet 16, the pressure will be more on Tennessee to make its first Elite Eight since 2010. I don’t think Edey would choke, but his supporting cast might. My skepticism of Purdue leaves me thinking Creighton is Tennessee's biggest hurdle.

Toppmeyer: CREIGHTON. The Blue Jays' veteran roster proved cool under pressure when facing a late-game deficit in the second round against Oregon. They have four players who can go for 20-plus points on any given night. Their scoring punch doesn’t extend much beyond those four, but if four guys combine to give the Jays 70-plus points, they’ll be tough to beat. I favor their balanced scoring punch over Tennessee’s superstar-ball featuring Dalton Knecht.

What have we learned about the Vols so far in March Madness?

Tennessee easily handled No. 15 Saint Peter's in the first round before slugging their way past No. 7 Texas to reach the Sweet 16, despite a poor shooting night in the second round. Do those performances leave us feeling better, worse or about the same about UT's chance to reach at least the Elite Eight?

Wilson: More confident. Tennessee controlled the game against Texas and showed its physical superiority. That's encouraging entering this game against Creighton. Also, the Vols probably aren't going to repeat their 3-of-25 shooting from 3-point range. More of those shots should fall against Creighton.

Adams: About the same. I thought Tennessee might squander the Texas game considering how poorly it shot. However, the Vols found a way. That inspires belief. Why am I not more confident then? Because the other teams in this region – No. 1 Purdue, No. 3 Creighton and No. 5 Gonzaga – are playing well.

Toppmeyer: About the same. Purdue looks the part of a No. 1 seed, and I remain bullish on Creighton despite it needing two overtimes to beat red-hot Oregon. I'm not discouraged in Tennessee, but the remaining hurdles don't offer weak links.

