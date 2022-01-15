Tennessee basketball fans react to blowout loss vs. UK: 'Vols getting run out of the gym'

The No. 23 Tennessee men's basketball team suffered its most lopsided defeat of the 2021-22 season on Saturday against No. 17 Kentucky.

The Wildcats defeated the Volunteers 107-79 at Rupp Arena. Kentucky's TyTy Washington Jr. led all scorers with 28 points, while Santiago Vescovi led UT with 20.

The blowout loss snapped Tennessee's two-game winning streak in Lexington, Kentucky, and marked the most points allowed by the Volunteers all season. It's also the first time UT has surrendered 100 points since 2006.

Tennessee fell to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in Southeastern Conference play with the loss, and fans didn't mince words about the Volunteers' performance on social media.

#Vols getting run out of the gym today. — Brian (@VFLinNET) January 15, 2022

Tennessee basketball pic.twitter.com/ui4nlxXe5Q — M A T T M A N G R U M (@MangrumMatt) January 15, 2022

One of the most embarrassing Tennessee basketball games in a while — Vols (@jimothyvol) January 15, 2022

Me watching Tennessee basketball pic.twitter.com/MGeQJz7WEm — Randall Boggs (@Randall85434163) January 15, 2022

Really hope y’all don’t play this badly come sec tournament time #Vols — Gatorhater47 (@Gatorhator47) January 15, 2022

Other Tennessee fans decided to give credit to Kentucky for its solid play. The Wildcats shot 67.9% from the field and 61.1% from 3-point range against the Volunteers, who were ranked as the No. 2 defensive team in the country by Ken Pomeroy.

@ Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team pic.twitter.com/WaoKNcOB6V — Gary Busey (@TennesseeBy100) January 15, 2022

It has been a long time since I've seen a Tennessee team basketball team get a beatdown like this. How can you defend a team that hits 9 of every 10 shots they attempt? Nothing you can do. Sometimes, a team is just hot! — Jim Boofer (@YankeefaninTenn) January 15, 2022

Tennessee basketball today! Woof! Just one of those days. And Kentucky hasn’t missed all day. Oh well — Jeremy Johnson (@jeremyjohnson1) January 15, 2022

One Tennessee fan tried cheering everyone up by tweeting a video of a puppy eating a pup cup for the first time.

The Tennessee game is not going well. So how about a puppy having a pup cup for the first time. #vols #pupcup pic.twitter.com/tXEZbJagte — Stephen Skidmore (@therealskiddymo) January 15, 2022

Tennessee next plays at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Jan. 18, against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

