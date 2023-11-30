Tennessee basketball falters at North Carolina after allowing 61 first-half points

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. − Rick Barnes made the long walk from the Tennessee basketball bench to the tunnel in the opposite corner at the Dean Smith Center.

His players ran in a single-file line, passing the coach on the way off the floor. Barnes put his head down and strode along, headed into a halftime locker room of distress. The Vols were being flattened by the Tar Heels, who plastered Tennessee for 61 first-half points.

That was the worst of it for Tennessee on Wednesday. It got better thanks to a superstar display from Dalton Knecht, who made those in Carolina Blue sweat. The result didn't change: Tennessee was beaten 100-92 by the Tar Heels in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Knecht had 37 points for the No. 11 Vols (4-3) before leaving after hurting his right ankle with 1:39 to play. UT allowed three players to score at least 20 points for the No. 16 Tar Heels (6-1). UT has lost three straight, all to teams in the top 25.

It was the second time UT has given up at least 100 points under Barnes. It gave up 107 in a loss at Kentucky on Jan. 15, 2022.

Tennessee's defense mostly disappeared under North Carolina's shooting

North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram was open on the wing on UNC's first possession. He buried the 3-pointer, opening an onslaught from the Tar Heels. It was the first time Tennessee allowed more than 60 points in a half since Feb. 15, 2006, against Auburn.

Tennessee's defense faltered under a barrage of 3-pointers at the Vols and sent the Vols scrambling. The Tar Heels were 7-for-16 on 3-pointers in the first half and a perfect 14-for-14 on free throws. UT was 1-for-12 on 3-pointers and made all six free-throw attempts.

Tennessee turned it around in the second half for a run behind its defense, forcing turnovers and making key plays such as Jordan Gainey's block in a 2-on-1 in transition.

Dalton Knecht carried Tennessee back to make it a game

Knecht turned a bludgeoning into a single-digit game with a heroic second-half stretch. He lit up the Tar Heels and was running the Tennessee offense in stretches as UT got a 24-point lead down to seven.

Knecht had 15 points in a 22-6 run that turned it into an 8-point game. The Northern Colorado transfer was the first UT player to post a 30-point game since Jaden Springer against Georgia on on Feb. 10, 2021. He had the most points by a UT player since Grant Williams had 43 at Vanderbilt on Jan. 23, 2019.

Tobe Awaka, Freddie Dilione did not play for Tennessee

Forward Tobe Awaka and guard Freddie Dilione V did not play for Tennessee due to injury.

Awaka is dealing with a right ankle injury, which he suffered against Syracuse in UT's first game in the Maui Invitational. He played against Purdue and Kansas, but has continued to deal with the injury since the Vols returned to Knoxville.

Dilione suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot against Wofford on Nov. 14. He did not play in UT's three-game stay in Maui and missed his fourth straight game Wednesday.

Up next

Tennessee hosts George Mason on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball beaten by North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge