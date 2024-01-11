Tennessee basketball falters at Mississippi State, seven-game winning streak snapped

STARKVILLE, Miss. − Tennessee basketball went on the road Wednesday for the first time since late November and it went along a similar pattern.

The Vols were dominated for a half, stormed back behind a remarkable second half from Dalton Knecht, and ultimately lost to Mississippi State just as did North Carolina on its most recent road trip.

Tennessee's seven-game winning streak dating back to that UNC loss on Nov. 29 ended in a 77-72 loss to the Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.

Knecht had 28 points with 26 in the second half to propel the Vols into the game. Zakai Zeigler had a career-high 26 points for the No. 5 Vols (11-4, 1-1 SEC) against MSU (12-4, 1-1).

Dalton Knecht, full-court pressure lead Tennessee basketball back

Knecht had two points at halftime. He went nuts in the second half, scoring frantically like he did to lead Tennessee back at North Carolina on Nov. 29.

He hit back-to-back 3-pointers to turn a 12-point lead into a six-point lead then stole the inbound pass. His steal set up a Zeigler 3-pointer to make it a three-point game thanks to a 9-0 Tennessee run in 35 seconds.

The Vols came back behind Knecht's scoring and inspired defense that frustrated MSU in the backcourt. UT tied the game 63-63 before the Bulldogs scored six straight as Knecht had a jumper roll off the rim and another attempt blocked.

Tennessee basketball got bullied in the first half

Mississippi State and Tennessee was bound to be a physical clash with a pair of top-10 teams in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Bulldogs simply played that brand a lot better than the Vols did, beating Tennessee at its own game.

The Vols had 10 first-half turnovers after averaging 10.6 turnovers per game through 14 games. The physical MSU defense had Tennessee living outside the perimeter and struggling to get interior opportunities.

UT took 10 of its first 15 shots from three and attempted 13 of its 27 shots from three in the first half.

Tolu Smith was too much for Tennessee basketball

Tolu Smith was in midseason form Wednesday despite playing in only his third game since returning from a preseason foot injury. The Mississippi State forward crushed the Vols inside, having no problem dealing with Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka.

BOND: Tennessee basketball's Rod Clark and Michigan State's Malik Hall have entrenched bond

Smith had 12 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Up next

Tennessee is on the road again at Georgia on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2).

