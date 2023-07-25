Tennessee basketball to face Syracuse in Maui Invitational opener in November

Tennessee basketball will open the Maui Invitational against Syracuse on Nov. 20.

The Vols will play three games in three days in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The winner of UT and Syracuse will face the winner of Gonzaga vs. Purdue. The matchups on the opposite side of the bracket are Kansas vs. Chaminade and Marquette vs. UCLA.

Winners and losers of the opening games would match up on Nov. 21. The winners of each side of the bracket will meet in the title game on Nov. 22. Tennessee beat Kansas for the Battle 4 Atlantis title last season.

Tennessee is making its fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational. UT previously played in the tournament in 2004, 2011 and 2016. The latter was Rick Barnes' first season as the Vols coach.

UT has a 3-3 record against Syracuse in program history and haven't met since 2002. The Vols have won the past two meetings, sweeping matchups in back-to-back seasons in December 2000 and January 2022.

Syracuse is led by first-year coach Adrian Autry, who took over the program after longtime Syracuse coach JIm Boeheim retired in March after 47 years. The Orange have never lost in the Maui Invitational. It is 9-0 in the tournament, winning the title in 1990, 1998 and 2013.

Tennessee now has three games against ACC opponents on its schedule. The Vols play at North Carolina on Nov. 29 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. UT also will play North Carolina State on Dec. 16 in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

The Vols play at Wisconsin on Nov. 10, one of two nonconference game with a Big Ten opponent. Tennessee is hosting Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 9 in the first game of a two-game set against the Fighting Illini.

EUROPE: Tennessee basketball announces Italy trip in early August featuring three games

UT opens the regular season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6 at Thompson-Boling Arena. They host Wofford on Nov. 14, George Mason on Dec. 5, Georgia Southern on Dec. 12, Tarleton State on Dec. 21, and Norfolk State on Jan. 2.

Tennessee is slated to play a closed scrimmage at Michigan State prior to the season. The Vols and Spartans played a closed scrimmage in Knoxville prior to the 2022-23 season. The return trip to East Lansing, Michigan, was part of the agreement.

