Tennessee basketball to face Miami in New York City in 2024 Jimmy V Classic

Tennessee basketball is going back to New York City after a one-year hiatus.

The Vols will face Miami at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic in December, a UT spokesperson told Knox News on Thursday.

Tennessee has often played in New York under coach Rick Barnes, including in back-to-back seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23 before a break last season.

Tennessee went to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history last season and won the SEC regular-season title.

Who is on Tennessee basketball schedule in 2024-25?

Miami is the fourth power-conference game that has been announced as part of Tennessee's schedule.

The Vols also have a nonconference game scheduled for December at Illinois as part of a home-and-home agreement. A date has not been announced. UT beat Illinois last season in Knoxville 86-79.

UT is playing in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship for its holiday tournament in November. Tennessee is one of four teams in the field that includes Baylor, St. John's and Virginia. It will play two games in the tournament.

The SEC announced conference opponents for next season in May. Dates will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee will play home-and-homes with Kentucky, Florida and Vanderbilt with UK and Vanderbilt as permanent double-play opponents. The Vols will also host Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina. They’ll play road games at Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Tennessee basketball history in New York City under Rick Barnes

Tennessee is playing its eighth game in New York City since Barnes was hired prior to the 2015-16 season. It has a 2-5 record and is winless at Madison Square Garden.

UT lost to Florida Atlantic in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.

The Vols beat Maryland at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in December 2022 in the Hall of Fame Invitational. They lost to Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in December 2021 in the Jimmy V Classic.

UT split a pair of games at Barclays Center in November 2018, beating Louisville then Losing to Kansas in the NIT Season Tip-Off. They lost to George Washington and Nebraska in November 2015 in the Barclays Classic.

