Tennessee basketball dunks on Arkansas in key road SEC win

Dalton Knecht dashed to the wing, darted into the gap and deflected the pass.

The Tennessee basketball guard was free, chasing down his steal to gallop away for a two-handed dunk. The Vols did a lot of that Wednesday on their way to annihilating Arkansas with defense, dunks and feasting at the rim.

Tennessee overpowered Arkansas, blowing out the Razorbacks 92-63 at Bud Walton Arena for a key SEC road win. It was UT's first win at Arkansas since 2009, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Jonas Aidoo led the charge in the paint for the No. 9 Vols (18-6, 8-3 SEC). The junior forward had 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting and 12 rebounds. Knecht had 22 points and Jordan Gainey had 17 off the bench against the Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8)

Jonas Aidoo led Tennessee basketball's paint domination

Aidoo played forcefully against the Razorbacks both in scoring and rebounding. It was a welcome sight for Tennessee, which got big-time production from Aidoo early in SEC play but had not seen the same play in recent games.

Tennessee scored 48 points in the paint and had a season-high in dunks with nine. UT made five 3-pointers and still won by 29.

Tennessee had one of its best halves of the season in the second half

Tennessee posted 46 points in both halves, but allowed 40 in the first half as Arkansas hit early 3-pointers. The second half was as pristine a half as the Vols have played this season.

They doubled up Arkansas 46-23, building on the lead with the same pattern that worked in the first half: points in the paint and points off turnovers. UT had 28 points off turnovers with 11 in the second half and had 20 points in the paint after halftime.

Dalton Knecht scored but his defense dazzled

Knecht was productive as always on the offensive end, but the Vols got good defensive play from the senior guard as well. He had two steals and three blocks.

Knecht swatted a layup attempt and a 3-pointer in the first half, then blocked another on help defense in the the second half. He had a runout dunk steal in the first half and swiped a pass into the post in the second.

The Northern Colorado transfer was 7-for-14 shooting.

J.P. Estrella was unavailable and Cade Phillips got in

J.P. Estrella was unavailable Wednesday due to a left leg injury so his fellow freshman forward Cade Phillips got playing time. Phillips, who had played one minute in SEC play prior, got in during the first half.

Phillips was active on the court and played five minutes. He had two rebounds.

Up next

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The Vols beat the Commodores 75-62 on Jan. 27 in Nashville.

