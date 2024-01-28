Tennessee basketball, Dalton Knecht storm past Vanderbilt in second half

NASHVILLE − Add Memorial Gymnasium to the list of arenas conquered by Dalton Knecht.

The Tennessee basketball guard made his mark again in his latest road game Saturday, ripping through Vanderbilt with a another torrid scoring stretch. He nodded his head walking from corner to corner in the middle of it after connecting on a deep 3-pointer. He simply could not be stopped and it appeared ever so routine.

Knecht fanned Tennessee's firm second-half dominance, leaving a feisty Commodores showing as a distant memory in a 75-62 win. He scored 32 points, his third 30-point game in the past four and his third 30-point effort on the road.

Santiago Vescovi had 12 points for the No. 5 Vols (15-4, 5-1 SEC) and Jordan Gainey chipped in 10. The Commodores (5-14, 0-6) got 21 from guard Tyrin Lawrence and 14 from guard Ezra Manjon.

Dalton Knecht keeps on scoring on the road

Knecht entered averaging 31.3 points per game on the road and scoring at least 24 in every road game. He did to Vanderbilt what he did to Georgia, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

He had 11 in the first half against the Commodores before he got rolling early in the second half. He hit a 3-pointer to start a run of 12 straight points, flipping a five-point halftime deficit into a lead. He made a pair of highly contested layups in the stretch and then another 3-pointer thanks to superb passing from Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler.

Tennessee basketball didn't love the free-throw line

Lawrence and Manjon gave the Vols problems throughout. The free-throw line was an equally large problem in the first 30 minutes.

Tennessee opened 5-for-13 at the free-throw line and fell behind the Commodores during the woeful stretch.

Rick Barnes was given second technical foul this season

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was given a technical foul with 1:17 left before halftime after officials called a foul on Zeigler and reviewed a goaltending call on Josiah-Jordan James. The goaltending call was reversed. Manjon made four free throws to put UT behind 35-26.

It was Barnes' second technical foul this season. He also drew one in Tennessee's loss to Purdue in the Maui Invitational.

Up next

Tennessee hosts South Carolina (17-3, 5-2) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

