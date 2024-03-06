Tennessee basketball clinching scenarios: Vols control own destiny in regular season SEC championship race

Coming off back-to-back ranked wins over Auburn and Alabama, Tennessee basketball has positioned itself in the driver's seat for the SEC regular season championship.

First-year Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht has emerged as one of the nation's best players, scoring a career-high 39 points in the win over the Tigers on Wednesday, 27 of which came in the second half.

The Vols (23-6, 13-3 SEC) hold a 13-3 conference record with two games remaining in the regular season, holding a one-game lead over South Carolina and Alabama, who are tied with 12-4 records.

Tennessee fell to the Gamecocks 63-59 in its first matchup on January 30, but the Vols will have another chance at the conference's most surprising team this season on Wednesday, a game with major implications in the regular season championship race.

Here are the clinching scenarios for Tennessee to win the SEC's regular season championship:

Tennessee clinching scenarios for SEC championship

Tennessee controls its own destiny when it comes to the SEC regular season championship race after its win over Alabama on Saturday.

The Vols hold a one-game lead over South Carolina and Alabama, with a 13-3 record compared to South Carolina and Alabama's 12-4 in-conference record.

The easiest scenario for Tennessee to clinch the regular season championship is a win over South Carolina on Wednesday, which would place the Vols two games ahead of South Carolina with only one game remaining on each teams' schedule.

If the Vols were to beat South Carolina but lose to Kentucky on Saturday, and Alabama wins out, Tennessee would get a share of the regular season SEC championship alongside the Tide, although the Vols hold a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over the Crimson Tide.

Things can get really chaotic should Tennessee lose both of its final two games, opening the door for a chance at a five-way tie for first place. If Tennessee loses its last two games, Alabama and South Carolina go 1-1, and Auburn and Kentucky win out, all five programs would be tied with a 13-5 conference record.

Regardless, Tennessee at least clinches a tie for the regular season championship with one win this week, over either South Carolina or Kentucky.

Here's the outright clinching scenario for Tennessee:

Beat South Carolina on Wednesday

If South Carolina beats Tennessee, then the Gamecocks and Vols would be tied for first in the standings with 13-4 records.

If South Carolina goes 2-0 to end the season and Alabama also goes 2-0, The Vols, Gamecocks and Crimson Tide would share the regular season title if Tennessee loses to South Carolina.

If Tennessee loses to South Carolina:

Tennessee would need to beat Kentucky and South Carolina lose to Mississippi State on Saturday. Alabama would then need to lose to either Florida or Arkansas.

Tennessee's win would eliminate Kentucky and Auburn from contention, while also guaranteeing at least a share of the SEC regular season championship. Tiebreakers would then determine seeding in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball clinching scenarios for SEC regular season championship