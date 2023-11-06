Tennessee basketball bold predictions: Will Rick Barnes reach Final Four?

Tennessee basketball is back for coach Rick Barnes' ninth season and is in the mix for a long season.

The Vols are ranked No. 9 entering the season and were the preseason pick to win the SEC, which is has done once under Barnes.

Here's four bold predictions for what lies ahead this season for Tennessee, which opens at home against Tennessee Tech on Monday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+):

Tennessee basketball is headed for an Elite Eight − at least

The Vols reached the Sweet 16 for the second time under Barnes last season. It'll advance deeper than that this season.

If you ask Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, Tennessee should be in the Final Four. Lenoir-Rhyne coach Everick Sullivan believes the same. The Vols should reach at least the Elite Eight, which would be the program's second appearance and the first under Barnes.

Can it reach its first Final Four and get to Barnes' second? It'll take the right matchups and a little bit of luck, but anything can happen in March especially if the Vols do indeed reach the Elite Eight.

Dalton Knecht will have four 25-point games

Dalton Knecht had eight games with at least 25 points last season at Northern Colorado. The 6-foot-6 offensive force will have at least four this season with the Vols.

Knecht flashed his scoring prowess in Tennessee's exhibition at Michigan State with 28 points. He can shoot it. He can get to the rim. He can make plays in transition. He can back down smaller guards and score in the paint. He gets to the free-throw line. That well-rounded ability will lead to high-scoring games in his jump to the SEC.

Zakai Zeigler earns All-American honors

Zakai Zeigler was playing at an elite level before his season-ending ACL injury in late February. He developed into a balanced point guard who attacked equally with his own offensive ability and knack for setting up his teammates. He had three double-doubles in SEC play and another against Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The 5-9 point guard has more weapons around him now and that'll boost his assist numbers. His skills and his teammates' skills will lead him to national honors.

Tennessee will rank in the top-30 in offensive efficiency

Tennessee has ranked outside the top-50 in offensive efficiency in three of the past four seasons, including a lowly No. 96 in the 2019-20 season. UT was No. 35 in the 2021-22 season and has the potential to top that this season after adding high-level scorers and roster versatility.

UT also ranked No. 36 in the 2017-18 season.

Tennessee's highest-rated team in offensive efficiency under Barnes was the 2018-19 team, which ranked No. 1 for four weeks. That team ranked No. 3 in offensive efficiency.

