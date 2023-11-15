Tennessee basketball beats Wofford before Maui Invitational gauntlet

Tennessee basketball will go into the loaded Maui Invitational unblemished.

The Vols handled their third nonconference game with a familiar recipe of Dalton Knecht scoring and Jordan Gainey providing support, as the transfers combined for 34 points.

No. 8 Tennessee (3-0) rolled over a scrappy Wofford bunch in an 82-61 win Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Knecht led UT with 18 points. Gainey had 16.

Tobe Awaka chipped in nine points and four rebounds in the second half, hitting 5 of 7 free-throw attempts. Jonas Aidoo chipped in seven points and seven rebounds, while Josiah-Jordan James had eight points and seven rebounds as Tennessee dominated the second half against the Terriers (2-1).

Santiago Vescovi settled in and got it going

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi had a slow start to his fifth season, scoring seven points total in the first two games. He had five the opening minutes against Wofford and finished with 11.

Vescovi assisted a James 3-pointer to begin the game then hit a 3-pointer. He made a second 3-pointer later in the half and a third with 4:55 to play. Vescovi was named preseason All-SEC after back-to-back all-conference seasons.

Tennessee couldn't keep up with Wofford rebounding early

Wofford played a game of chuck it and go get it against the Vols, living on 3-pointers and offensive rebounds. It worked for a while as the Terriers outrebounded 19-17 Tennessee in the first half.

Wofford had nine offensive rebounds on 20 missed shots. It was 5-for-21 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Terriers finished 10-for-37 on 3-pointers, while taking 24 two-point shots.

Tennessee guard Freddie Dilione V (1) defends Wofford guard Jackson Sivills (0) during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Wofford at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Freddie Dilione left with an injury

Freddie Dilione left with an apparent left foot injury. The redshirt freshman guard was in a boot in the second half on the Tennessee bench. Dilione played two minutes in the first half before leaving and being evaluated on the bench.

Dilione scored seven points in 16 minutes in Tennessee's season-opening win against Tennessee Tech. He played three minutes against Wisconsin on Sunday.

Up next

Tennessee opens the Maui Invitational against Syracuse on Monday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball holds off Wofford before Maui Invitational