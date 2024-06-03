Tennessee baseball wins sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament regional in Knoxville

Tennessee baseball advanced to a NCAA Tournament Super Regional on Sunday after defeating Southern Miss, 12-3.

The Vols have now won six consecutive NCAA Tournament regionals played in Knoxville (1995, 2001, 2005, 2021, 2022, 2024), going 22-1 overall in those games.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello discussed the Vols’ success playing at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the postseason.

“I think each year is separate, each weekend is separate,” Vitello said. “We’re so blessed when we’re here. It is difficult on the opponent. Our guys, I think, put in a lot of extra reps and take a lot of pride in the fact this is their workplace, so being at home is one thing, for sure.”

