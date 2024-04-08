Tennessee baseball wins series at Auburn

No. 4 Tennessee (26-6, 7-5 SEC) defeated Auburn (18-13, 2-10 SEC), 19-5 in seven innings, on Sunday at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference series, 2-1. The Vols run-ruled Auburn in the final two contests.

Nate Snead (6-1) pitched four innings in relief for the Vols. He recorded three strikeouts and totaled 67 pitches (50 strikes).

Tennessee recorded 16 hits, including six home runs, in the series finale. Cal Stark (2), Dean Curley, Christian Moore and Kavares Tears hit home runs for the Vols.

Stark led Tennessee ins RBIs with seven, while Blake Burke recorded three.

Tennessee will next play Alabama A&M on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. EDT.

HELLO WIN COLUMN!! Sunday's are for the VOLS! Third consecutive rubber game victory and third straight SEC series win for Tennessee!#GBO // #VolsWIN pic.twitter.com/khsnUbiZZ1 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire