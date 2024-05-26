Tennessee baseball wins SEC Tournament championship

No. 1 seed Tennessee (50-11) defeated No. 11 seed LSU (40-21), 4-3, on Sunday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

AJ Russell started for Tennessee and pitched one inning. He totaled 13 pitches, including 10 strikes, against four batters. Russell allowed a solo home run by Jared Jones in the first innings.

Tennessee totaled eight hits in the contest, including a three-run home run by Billy Amick in the third inning.

The Vols won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships in 2024.

Tennessee won its fifth SEC Tournament title in program history and the second under seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire