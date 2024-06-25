Tennessee baseball wins 2024 national championship

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (60-13, 22-8 SEC) defeated No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M (53-14, 19-11 SEC), 6-5, Monday in game No.3 of the College World Series Finals at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

With the win over the Aggies, the Vols win the first national championship in program history. Tennessee now holds the single-season record for wins by a Southeastern Conference team. Tennessee also recorded its first national championship in any sport since 2009.

Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee’s sophomore left fielder, went 2-for-2. He hit a two-run home run and also recorded one double, one run and three RBIs. Dreiling was named most outstanding player of the 2024 College World Series.

Blake Burke went 2-for-4 and recorded one double and one run, while Dean Curley went 2-for-4 and recorded one double and one RBI.

Hunter Ensley went 2-for-4 for the Vols, while Christian Moore went 1-for-5 and hit a solo home run.

Zander Sechrist (6-1) started and pitched 5.1 innings for Tennessee. He allowed one run, six hits and one walk, while recording seven strikeouts.

Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network

