Tennessee baseball vs. Notre Dame in 2022 Knoxville Super Regional: Live score updates in Game 3

Tennessee baseball is a win away from its second straight College World Series or a loss away from its season ending.

The No. 1 Vols (57-8) face Notre Dame (39-15) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a decisive Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional.

Notre Dame won the opener 8-6 on Friday. Tennessee won 12-4 on Saturday to force the third game.

DEALING: Tennessee baseball's bats were loud against Notre Dame. Vols' Chase Dollander did the silencing.

The winner Sunday will advance to the College World Series. UT is attempting to go to Omaha in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

Tennessee baseball vs Notre Dame: Live score updates

