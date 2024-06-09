Tennessee baseball vs Evansville in weather delay in Knoxville NCAA super regional

Tennessee baseball and Evansville is delayed because of lightning Sunday in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional.

The No. 1 Vols (54-12) and the Purple Aces (39-25) are slated for an estimated start time of 7:06 p.m. ET. They were slated for a 6 p.m. ET start Sunday (ESPNU).

Tennessee won the opener 11-6 on Friday to get within a game of another College World Series appearance. Evansville came back from a 4-0 deficit Saturday to win 10-8 and even the series.

Tennessee baseball vs Evansville weather updates

Tennessee is in its first rain delay at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season. It's the final home game of the season.

Evansville was taking batting practice when it began to rain heavily in Knoxville. The Purple Aces left the field at 5:08 p.m. and staff removed all equipment from the field as fans were told to evacuate the ballpark and seek shelter. Evansville ran back to its dugout at 5:25 p.m.

The Tennessee grounds crew came out to evaluate the mound at 5:32 p.m.

Tennessee vs Evansville Game 3 delayed due to lightning

Tennessee is playing for its third trip to the College World Series in the past four seasons under coach Tony Vitello. UT reached Omaha in 2021 for the first time since 2005. It went back again in 2023 and won a CWS game for the first time since 2001.

The Vols are the No. 1 national seed for the second time in the past three seasons. They lost in the third game of the 2022 Knoxville Super Regional to Notre Dame to fall shy of making it to Omaha.

This story will be updated.

