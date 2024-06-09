Tennessee baseball vs Evansville score updates in NCAA super regional: Game 3 is under weather delay

Tennessee baseball is in win-now mode.

The No. 1 Vols (54-12) face Evansville (39-25) on Sunday (6 p.m. ET, ESPNU) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the third game of the Knoxville Super Regional. The winner will go to the College World Series, while the loser's season will concldue.

Tennessee won the opener Friday 11-6 to gain the upper hand in the three-game series before Evansville stormed back to win 10-8 on Saturday to even the series.

UT is seeking a third trip to Omaha in the past four seasons under coach Tony Vitello. It also is seeking to avoid losing in super regionals twice in three years as the No. 1 overall seed.

Tennessee baseball live score updates vs Evansville in Knoxville Super Regional

Tennessee-Evansville Game 3 under weather delay, first pitch time tentatively scheduled for 7:06 p.m.

Tennessee-Evansville is under a delay because of lightning. Given the 30-minute wait time in between lightning strikes, first pitch time is tentatively scheduled for 7:06 p.m. ET.

🚨 WEATHER UPDATE 🚨



Lightning has been detected in the area. All fans outside the stadium should take shelter in their vehicles or the parking garages. Fans inside the stadium are asked to shelter in the concourse or other covered areas.



We will send another update once gates… — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 9, 2024

What channel is Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville on today?

TV: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

MORE: Watch Tennessee baseball live vs Evansville with Fubo (free trial)

Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville start time

6 p.m. ET

Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville location

Knoxville, Tennessee

Lindsey Nelson Stadium

LIGHT: Meet Carlee Beam, the brightest light at Tennessee baseball's Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville tickets

How to buy tickets to Tennessee baseball in Knoxville Super Regional

Tennessee baseball schedule

See the Tennessee baseball schedule here

Evansville baseball schedule

See the Evansville baseball schedule

Tennessee baseball roster

See the Tennessee baseball roster here

Evansville baseball roster

See the Evansville baseball roster

Knoxville Super Regional schedule

Friday, June 7

Tennessee 11, Evansville 6

Saturday, June 8

Evansville 10, Tennessee 8

Sunday, June 9

Game 3: 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Knoxville Super Regional odds

According to BetMGM

Tennessee -600

Evansville +375

2024 College World Series bracket

See the bracket here.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee vs Evansville score updates in NCAA baseball super regional