Tennessee baseball vs Evansville score updates in NCAA super regional: Game 3 is under weather delay

Tennessee baseball is in win-now mode.
The No. 1 Vols (54-12) face Evansville (39-25) on Sunday (6 p.m. ET, ESPNU) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the third game of the Knoxville Super Regional. The winner will go to the College World Series, while the loser's season will concldue.
Tennessee won the opener Friday 11-6 to gain the upper hand in the three-game series before Evansville stormed back to win 10-8 on Saturday to even the series.
UT is seeking a third trip to Omaha in the past four seasons under coach Tony Vitello. It also is seeking to avoid losing in super regionals twice in three years as the No. 1 overall seed.
Tennessee-Evansville Game 3 under weather delay, first pitch time tentatively scheduled for 7:06 p.m.
Tennessee-Evansville is under a delay because of lightning. Given the 30-minute wait time in between lightning strikes, first pitch time is tentatively scheduled for 7:06 p.m. ET.
🚨 WEATHER UPDATE 🚨
Lightning has been detected in the area. All fans outside the stadium should take shelter in their vehicles or the parking garages. Fans inside the stadium are asked to shelter in the concourse or other covered areas.
We will send another update once gates…
— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 9, 2024
What channel is Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville on today?
TV: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville start time
6 p.m. ET
Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville location
Knoxville, Tennessee
Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Tennessee baseball schedule
Evansville baseball schedule
Tennessee baseball roster
Evansville baseball roster
Knoxville Super Regional schedule
Friday, June 7
Tennessee 11, Evansville 6
Saturday, June 8
Evansville 10, Tennessee 8
Sunday, June 9
Game 3: 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU
Knoxville Super Regional odds
According to BetMGM
Tennessee -600
Evansville +375
2024 College World Series bracket
