Tennessee baseball vs Evansville live score updates in NCAA super regional Game 2

Tennessee baseball can clinch another College World Series berth with a win Saturday.

The No. 1 Vols (54-11) face Evansville (38-25) on Saturday (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the second game of the Knoxville Super Regional.

Tennessee won the opener Friday 11-6 to gain the upper hand in the three-game series. UT has been to the College World Series twice in the past three seasons (2021, 2023) under coach Tony Vitello.

Tennessee baseball live score updates vs Evansville in Knoxville Super Regional

Tennessee is within 10-7 with nobody out in the 9th

Blake Burke walks, and Billy Amick singles to open up the Tennessee 9th. Nick Smith remains in the game, and nobody is working in the Evansville bullpen.

Dylan Dreiling walks, and the bases are loaded with nobody out.

Hunter Ensley hits a rocket off the centerfield wall that only scores one run. A RBI single. Evansville 10, Tennessee 6. Still nobody out. Poor play by the Evansville centerfielder on that ball.

Nick Smith is really struggling here, and Evansville just now has someone throwing in the bullpen. Kavares Tears walks on four pitches, and Tennessee cuts the lead to 10-7 with nobody out. Shane Harris comes on to pitch for Evansville.

Dean Curley will bat as the possible go-ahead run. Curley gets a RBI sacrifice fly for the first out of the inning, though it is now 10-8. Cannon Peebles will bat in the No. 8 spot.

Evansville 10, Tennessee 5, end 8th: JJ Garcia works scoreless inning

JJ Garcia works a scoreless eighth inning to keep the deficit at 10-5. Garcia pitched for the first time since May 22 and for the 11th time overall this season.

Evansville 10, Tennessee 5, mid 8th: Vols' bats continue to be quiet against Evansville bullpen

Nick Smith has retired all six Tennessee batters he has faced, and one would expect him to pitch the ninth inning. Vols remain down 10-5.

Evansville 10, Tennessee 5, end 7th: Aces strand two

Evansville gets a pair of soft-hit, two-out singles but nothing else in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Vols have six outs to make up a five-run deficit.

Evansville 10, Tennessee 5, mid 7th: Vols retired in order

Evansville brings in Nick Smith, with a 12.90 ERA, to pitch in the seventh inning, and he retires Hunter Ensley, Kavares Tears and Dean Curley in order.

Evansville 10, Tennessee 5, bottom 6th: Kip Fougerousse 2-run HR

Evansville again drives in runs with two out, with Kip Fougerousse lining an Andrew Behnke pitch off the railing past the wall in left field. The homer was initially ruled a double but was changed after review.

Tennessee has a lot of work to do in the final three innings.

Evansville 8, Tennessee 5, bottom 6th: Brendan Hord 2-run HR

Evansville catcher and No. 9 hitter Brendan Hord hits a towering fly ball down the left-field line which cuts to the right for a two-run home run.

Evansville's lead is 8-5. Tennessee's pitching today (and in the NCAA Tournament overall) has not been very good, especially after Drew Beam's three scoreless innings to start. Nate Snead has struggled big time.

𝙄𝙏𝙎 𝙄𝙉@brendanhord sneaks the two-run shot in for a little insurance in the 6⃣th!



Bottom of 6 | 1 Out

🟣 8 | 🟠 5

— Evansville SuperAces (@UEAthleticsBASE) June 8, 2024

Evansville 6, Tennessee 5, middle 6th: Vols strand two RISP

Christian Moore and Blake Burke walk, then advance into scoring position on a wild pitch. But Dylan Dreiling grounds out to second base to end the inning on a very close play. The out call stood upon review, with Cal McGinnis mishandling the grounder before making the throw to first base for the third out.

Runner is called out to end the top of 6th!
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 8, 2024

Evansville 6, Tennessee 5, end 5th: Aces lead

Evansville is in front after three runs in the fifth inning, all with two out. Kip Fougerousse had a RBI single, which chased Drew Beam. Brent Widder hit a RBI single on a 3-2 pitch against Kirby Connell, who only faced one batter. And Cal McGinnis continued to torment the Vols with a RBI single to right field off of Nate Snead.

McGinnis was thrown out at second base to end the inning, but Evansville leads.

Tennessee 5, Evansville 3, mid 5th: Kavares Tears RBI double

The Vols get a run back with a Kavares Tears RBI double in the fifth inning, scoring Dylan Dreiling.

Drew Beam is back out for the fifth inning.

Tennessee 4, Evansville 3, bottom 4th: Cal McGinnis continues to hit well against the Vols

The Purple Aces are on the board with three runs in the fourth inning, punctuated by a Cal McGinnis two-run home run off the scoreboard in left field.

Drew Beam has allowed some hard contact in the inning, and Evansville is back in the game.

Tennessee 4, Evansville 0, middle 4th: Vols strand two

Blake Burke grounded out with two on and two out to end the Vols' 4th. Drew Beam has been rolling through the Evansville lineup with three no-hit innings on 36 pitches.

Tennessee 4, Evansville 0, middle 2nd: Vols add a run on sacrifice fly

Tennessee loads the bases with one out, and Blake Burke drives in a run on a RBI sacrifice fly.

Evansville's Donovan Schultz allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 1.1 innings before being lifted for Jakob Meyer.

Drew Beam, who had a 1-2-3 first inning, is back on the mound for Tennessee in the Evansville 2nd.

Tennessee 3, Evansville 0, top 1st: Back-to-back homers

Hunter Ensley hits a solo home run over the wall in left field, and it's 3-0 Tennessee. The Vols go back-to-back. Evansville's Donovan Schultz has not missed many bats.

Admin having trouble keeping up with this fireworks display!



Three solo shots for the Vols in the top of the first. We think that qualifies as a good start.



— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 8, 2024

Tennessee 2, Evansville 0, top 1st: Dylan Dreiling hits his 20th HR of the season

Dyan Dreiling took Donovan Schultz deep to right center for his 20th home run of the season, his 20th homer of the season. The Vols bats are locked in at the top of the order.

Tennessee 1, Evansville 0, top 1st: Blake Burke hits another HR

Blake Burke has his second home run of the super regional on a solo home run to left center on the second at-bat of the game. Vols are the designated visiting team for Game 2 and will bat first in each inning today.

Evansville baseball lineup

Tennessee baseball lineup; Christian Moore will DH

Christian Moore will be the designated hitter as he manages a leg injury. Bradke Lohry is at second base today, making his sixth start of the season. Lohry is 6-of-26 at the plate this season.

What channel is Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville on today?

TV: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville start time

11 a.m. ET

Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville prediction

Tennessee 13, Evansville 4

Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville location

Knoxville, Tennessee

Lindsey Nelson Stadium

LIGHT: Meet Carlee Beam, the brightest light at Tennessee baseball's Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee baseball vs. Evansville tickets

Tennessee baseball schedule

Evansville baseball schedule

Tennessee baseball roster

Evansville baseball roster

Knoxville Super Regional schedule

Friday, June 7

Tennessee 11, Evansville 6

Saturday, June 8

Game 2: 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Sunday, June 9

Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Knoxville Super Regional odds

According to BetMGM

Tennessee -5000

Evansville +1400

2024 College World Series bracket

