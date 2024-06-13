Tennessee baseball’s all time results against Florida State

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (55-12, 22-8 SEC) will play No. 8 overall seed Florida State (47-15, 17-12 ACC) Friday in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on ESPN.

Friday will mark the 11th meeting between the Vols and Seminoles. The two teams first played in 1954.

Florida State has a 6-4 advantage in the previous games between the two teams and has won the last three contests, sweeping the Vols at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Feb. 2-4, 2007.

All 10 of the previous games were contested in Florida. The Seminoles are 6-3 in games played in Tallahassee. The Vols defeated Florida State, 5-3, in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 1, 1998.

Tennessee-Florida State all time baseball results

March 20, 1954: Florida State 7, Tennessee 4

March 21, 1964: Florida State 15, Tennessee 7

March 18, 1966: Tennessee 8, Florida State 7

March 19, 1966: Florida State 8, Tennessee 6

March 22, 1974: Tennessee 7, Florida State 4

March 23, 1974: Tennessee 2, Florida State 0

Feb. 1, 1998: Tennessee 5, Florida State 3

Feb. 2, 2007: Florida State 9, Tennessee 2

Feb. 3, 2007: Florida State 4, Tennessee 0

Feb. 4, 2007: Florida State 19, Tennessee 7

