Tennessee baseball’s all time results against Texas A&M

College World Series play will conclude with a best-of-three championship series, beginning Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the series.

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (58-12, 22-8 SEC) will play No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M (52-13, 19-11 SEC) at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Game No. 1 will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the Vols and Aggies. Texas A&M has an 11-10 advantage, dating back to 2005.

Tennessee won the last game between the two teams, earning a, 7-4, victory on May 23 in the SEC Tournament.

The two teams also played in the SEC Tournament in 2023 with the Aggies earning a, 3-0, victory.

Tennessee-Texas A&M all time baseball results

May 23, 2024: Tennessee 7, Texas A&M 4

May 23, 2003: Texas A&M 3, Tennessee 0

March 26, 2023: Tennessee 9, Texas A&M 6

March 25, 2023: Tennessee 8, Texas A&M 7

March 24, 2023: Tennessee 10, Texas A&M 4

April 25, 2021: Texas A&M 20, Tennessee 7

April 24, 2021: Texas A&M 6, Tennessee 5

April 24, 2021: Tennessee 6, Texas A&M 1

April 22, 2018: Tennessee 6, Texas A&M 4

April 21, 2018: Texas A&M 8, Tennessee 3

April 20, 2018: Tennessee 7, Texas A&M 4

April 23, 2017: Tennessee 5, Texas A&M 3

April 22, 2017: Texas A&M 3, Tennessee 1

April 21, 2017: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 1

May 3, 2015: Texas A&M 8, Tennessee 7

May 2, 2015: Texas A&M 6, Tennessee 1

May 1, 2015: Texas A&M 6, Tennessee 5

May 18, 2013: Tennessee 7, Texas A&M 5

May 17, 2013: Texas A&M 8, Tennessee 4

May 16, 2013: Texas A&M 5, Tennessee 1

Feb. 11, 2005: Texas A&M 10, Tennessee 1

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire